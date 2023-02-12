Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County YMCA hosts annual February fundraiser

By Will Price,

9 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over 100 people around Terre Haute braved chilly temperatures Saturday morning to help raise money for the local YMCA.

The annual “Heart Throb” 5K took place at the Vigo County YMCA at Fairbanks Park, helping provide scholarships for local families, according to health and wellness coordinator Macey Elden.

Elden said she was excited to see the turnout, especially during the colder months of the year.

Heart Throb 5K takes place in February in Terre Haute

“It’s always really exciting to see the community come, they’re excited to run in the first event of the year since it’s the first Terre Haute race of the year,” she said. “I was really excited to have all the community members out here and supporting each other.”

She said it helps provide money for families who can’t afford to participate in some of the YMCA’s local programming, like before or after school childcare or other things, like swim lessons.

“It benefits our before and after school care programs that we do,” she said. “That money goes to that or helps with our summer camp programs.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

