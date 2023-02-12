Hononegah, Harlem girls advance to bowling state finals

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several local bowlers competed at Liberty Lanes Saturday in the Dundee-Crown girls bowling sectional.
The top four teams and five individuals advance to the state finals next weekend at the Cherry Bowl.
Here are the team results:
1. Hononegah – 6142
2. Harlem – 6029
3. Fox Lake (Grant) – 5759
4. South Elgin – 5548
Here are the individual results:
1. Lida Burgos (St. Charles Sr.) – 1391
2. Emma Pernice (Kaneland So.) – 1341
3. Sarah Legoo (Guilford Fr.) – 1321
4. Ava Wight (Oregon Sr.) – 1312
5. Zoee Pavlak (Belvidere North Fr.) – 1303
