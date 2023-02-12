SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Snow, strong winds closing out North Georgia’s weekend

Only a wintry mix is expected in parts of metro Atlanta on Sunday morning, but we will certainly all be feeling the windy conditions.

An area of low pressure high in the atmosphere is moving into Georgia from the south central region of the country Saturday evening. That system is bringing in the cold air by Sunday morning and creating conditions favorable for snow in North Georgia, Channel 2 Action news meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

But temperatures will remain above freezing, meaning that as the snow gets closer to the lower levels of the atmosphere, it will begin to melt and leave parts of metro Atlanta with just a wintry mix. In the higher elevations of the North Georgia mountains, there is some potential for accumulation.

A total of about 2 inches of snowfall could be seen in areas above 2,000 feet in elevation. Parts of the metro will only get a dusting and none of it will stick.

“(Metro Atlanta is) not expecting to see any impacts on the roads. That will not be the case though in some of the high elevations across the northeast Georgia mountains,” Deon said.

Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s, but it’s the wind that residents should be concerned about. A wind advisory was put in place Saturday afternoon for parts of North and central Georgia and will remain until 7 a.m. Sunday. Winds are expected to reach up to 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Winds will peak overnight as widespread showers move through. A few hours before sunrise, winds will begin to pacify.

We’ll see a high of 47 degrees Sunday afternoon and temperatures will jump up again by Monday when a high of 63 is expected.

Some clouds are in the forecast for Tuesday, but the working week will start off dry. Rain will return Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures will continue increasing until dipping on Friday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

