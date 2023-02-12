Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

‘Community Challenge’ helps raise over $10,000 for local organization

By Will Price,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTFC3_0kkUmQqf00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Several groups around the Wabash Valley faced off in a friendly contest at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Saturday, raising over $10,000 for Camp Navigate.

The organization hosted the “community challenge” for the first time since 2020. The fundraiser allowed for dozens of adults to compete in a number of individual and team contests like cup-stacking, tug-of-war and much more. Board chair for the event Kelsey Terry said the games helped embody what the main characteristics Camp Navigate tries to promote.

“It really highlights what Camp Navigate is all about, which is leadership, teamwork, collaboration with the community, healthy habits, all of those soft skills that are so important for kids to acquire at a young age,” she said.

Over $10,000 were raised, with much of the money going to help grow Camp Navigate’s newest program, the Leaders Lab. The program, which is offered at the Lab at Locust Street, started in November and currently is offered three days a week from 6-7:30.

Camp Navigate to offer after-school program

“It’s an after-after school program that actually serves youth that might not have a place to go from 6-8 p.m,” she said. “They are going to get a warm meal and a welcoming environment, a safe environment as well as academic support.”

Jane Nichols, a board member for Camp Navigate, said the program was developed after talking to community members about what they wanted to be addressed in the area.

“This has emerged as a definite need,” Nichols said. “Not only after school programs and after school care, but after after school. A little bit later when parents work a little bit later, and they need a safe, structured place for their children to go.”

Terry said what makes the event unique to her was how much fun they had while providing for a good cause.

“I love getting to see them and putting them in this competitive environment, just getting to see people lead and perform and just rally around their team,” she said. “The energy is just incredible.”

Nichols said it was great to see the event return after the hiatus caused by the pandemic– and she hopes to see it continue to grow in the coming years.

“We’ve had more laughs and more fun competing in friendly competition,” she said. “Everyone’s here for a great time together to raise money for Camp Navigate. Wonderful cause, lots of fun this morning.”

The Leaders Lab is available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and is free for eligible families. More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Terre Haute, IN newsLocal Terre Haute, IN
The Mill announces ambitious plans for ‘arts district’
Terre Haute, IN23 hours ago
VCSC and Ivy Tech offer dual-enrollment
Terre Haute, IN17 minutes ago
ISU to make a splash with 2023 Polar Plunge event
Terre Haute, IN20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
VCSC Staff to undergo diversity training starting Tuesday
West Terre Haute, IN13 hours ago
Historic Indiana Theatre donated to Capital Improvement Board
Terre Haute, IN2 hours ago
Prairie Creek sugar camp sticks to educational efforts
Prairie Creek, IN3 days ago
ISU discusses diversity, equity, inclusion & budgeting
Terre Haute, IN3 days ago
Vincennes historic sites offers glimpse into the past
Vincennes, IN18 hours ago
Local lawmaker votes against bill funding firearms training for educators
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Over $32 million in renovations coming to Clear Creek Welcome Center
Clear Creek, IN2 days ago
G2H: Parke Heritage 66, Seeger 54
Rockville, IN3 days ago
North falls to Harrison, 67-57
Evansville, IN2 days ago
PHOTOS: Car melts in fully engulfed blaze outside Washington
Washington, IN23 hours ago
G2H: Barr-Reeve 59, Vincennes Rivet 22
Vincennes, IN3 days ago
Rose-Hulman Basketball wins HCAC Tournament opener 71-68
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Roads reopened after camper fire in Brazil
Brazil, IN20 hours ago
Dugger domestic dispute ends with wife shot, husband arrested
Dugger, IN15 hours ago
G2H: Washington 48, South Knox 55
Vincennes, IN3 days ago
19-year-old Danville teenager recovering after being shot in Paxton
Paxton, IL22 hours ago
G2H: Southport 87, TH South 60
Southport, IN3 days ago
ISU Softball mourns loss of star high-schooler
Terre Haute, IN13 hours ago
Sycamores stop Redbirds, 80-64
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
IHSAA Boys Basketball sectional pairings announced
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Rio Grande Ave has re-opened following crash
Fontanet, IN1 day ago
G2H: South Vermillion 75, Riverton Parke 67
Clinton, IN3 days ago
Rose-Hulman racer places 5th at Daytona Speedway
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy