Mounties host Pink Out, Hilton reaches 1,000 career points

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mountaineers raised money for a great cause on Saturday.

Mansfield University basketball teamed up with the college’s Zeta Tau Alpha chapter to host a Pink Out doubleheader at Decker Gym against Shippensburg. Donations were accepted at the event to support breast cancer education and awareness and pink ribbons were handed out. Last semester ZTA raised over $1,000 to go towards this cause.

The Mansfield men’s basketball team lost an overtime thriller to first-place Shippensburg 80-79. Idris Ali scored a game-high 23 points for the Mounties. Manir Waller added 15 points and Waverly grad Scott Woodring scored 14 points for Mansfield. Carlos Carter led the Raiders with a team-high 22.

The Mansfield University women’s basketball team fell to the second-place Raiders 91-53 in game one of the doubleheader. Junior Jasmine Hilton led all scorers with 24 points and became the 18 th player in Mansfield University women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. Cydney Stanton added 15 points for the Mounties. Shippensburg took a 49-26 lead heading into halftime. Taja Colbert led the Raiders in scoring with 20 points.

Mansfield hosts a doubleheader against Bloomsburg University on Wednesday with the women’s game beginning at 5:30 p.m.

