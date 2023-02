Starting Feb. 15 to 28, GO See The City is bringing back the annual Black-owned restaurant food tour as part of Black History Month.

Read: Valentine’s Day, football and more: 9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend

The tour highlights Black-owned restaurants in and around Orlando, including popular spots such as Nikki’s Place and Seana’s.

“We initially created the Black-Owned Restaurant Food Tour to support Black-owned businesses during the pandemic,” said GO see The City CEO Aneshai Smith. “This year, we are honoring their perseverance and resiliency through it all.”

Read: Orlando Science Center’s animal ambassadors sniff out Super Bowl predictions

Those interested in taking part in the food tour can get up to 50% off meals at participating restaurants by going to the GO See The City app and entering the code “ORLANDOBETA.”

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.