Charles Barkley reveals Super Bowl plans, which team he's betting on

What sparks his interest in choosing the Eagles? He won big the last time he bet on Philadelphia to win a Super Bowl. It is not certain how much he bet, but he made a relatable comparison during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018.
Barkley also says that he plans to pull an all-nighter in Las Vegas following the Super Bowl. He and 12 friends will be playing golf this weekend before watching the game.
“By the time the game ends, I’ll probably gamble all night Sunday and go straight to the airport,” Barkley said.
Auburn will have two representatives on the Eagles roster for Super Bowl 57 as former offensive lineman jack driscoll and former punter Arryn Sipposs are active members of the Eagles. Former lineman Prince Tega Wanogho will represent Auburn on the Kansas City Chiefs roster.
