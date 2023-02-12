Open in App
Kansas City, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley reveals Super Bowl plans, which team he's betting on

By Taylor Jones,

9 days ago
One of Auburn’s most famous alumni has placed his bet for Sunday’s Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona.

In a recent episode of the Steam Room podcast with Ernie Johnson, former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley revealed that he is placing a hefty bet of $100,000 on the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

What sparks his interest in choosing the Eagles? He won big the last time he bet on Philadelphia to win a Super Bowl. It is not certain how much he bet, but he made a relatable comparison during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018.

“In Alabama, it’d buy a big condo. In L.A., a small guest house,” Barkley said soon after the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

Barkley also says that he plans to pull an all-nighter in Las Vegas following the Super Bowl. He and 12 friends will be playing golf this weekend before watching the game.

“By the time the game ends, I’ll probably gamble all night Sunday and go straight to the airport,” Barkley said.

Auburn will have two representatives on the Eagles roster for Super Bowl 57 as former offensive lineman jack driscoll and former punter Arryn Sipposs are active members of the Eagles. Former lineman Prince Tega Wanogho will represent Auburn on the Kansas City Chiefs roster.

