Martin County, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

Martin County Fair is underway with large crowds

9 days ago
The Martin County Fair is getting started with large crowds turning out for the second of nine days Saturday.

The fair, which began in 1935, is the oldest and largest event in Martin County.

“This fair has a real hometown fair feel about it and has a lot to offer young families and even us older folks who don’t have kids in tow," Executive Director Jay Spicer said. "Come for the food; come for the music; come for the fun!

"We’ve also created a Sensory Safe day for people sensitive to the lights and sounds of the carnival. We wanted to provide a community event for all people to come and have a fun, spend time with family and friends, and share the joy."

Informartion can be found on its website .

