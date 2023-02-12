Open in App
Rockford, IL
Rockford pets audition to be therapy animals

By Jack Baudoin,

9 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local pets had a very special audition on Saturday.

It was not for a role in a movie, but instead to become a therapy animal.

OSF held auditions for their program. Dogs went through tests to see how they react to being in a medical setting. The program looked for those who are calm, not distracted and how they interacted with people.

One owner of an auditioning dog knows how important therapy animals can be.

“She just works well with a lot of situations and has brought a lot of joy to people, and that’s why we just want to branch out and do OSF, because many years ago I was comforted with a golden retriever at OSF and I never forgot that,” Debbie Kniep said.

Kniep now takes her dog, Jasmine, to nursing homes and schools.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

