UPDATE

Sunday afternoon, Hampton Police said Ivey was found dead in Virginia Beach.

Police did not provide any other information.

ORIGINAL STORY

Hampton Police are asking for your help looking for a woman who may possibly be in need of medical attention.

According to HPD, O'Niandra Ivey, 22, was last seen on Feb. 10.

If you have any information on where Ivey could be, please call Hampton Police at (757) 727-6111.