Monroe woman accused of stealing over $1K worth of alcohol from convenience store; jailed

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A Monroe woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing approximately $1,094 worth of alcohol with three other suspects.
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a convenience store on the 6000 block of Cypress Street in West Monroe, La. due to four suspects allegedly stealing alcohol on February 8, 2023. During the investigation, 54-year-old Irma J. Smith was identified as a suspect after authorities viewed security footage.
Investigators then located Smith and questioned her about the theft. According to Smith, she left her home with a friend, who was occupied by another female subject, and they picked up an unknown male subject a short time later.
Smith went on to mention that her friend wanted to go to a store to get alcohol. Prior to arriving at the convenience store, they allegedly created a plan to steal alcohol. During the theft, Smith mentioned that she removed a couple of bottles from a shelf and exited the store without paying.
Smith was arrested and charged with Felony Theft and Criminal Conspiracy. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
