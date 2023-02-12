Open in App
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Robinson’s 30 carries CofC over Hampton

By Dan Fanning,

9 days ago

Courtesy of CofC Athletics

HAMPTON, Va. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team won its third straight contest on Saturday, defeating Hampton 83-70 on the road. The Cougars move to 24-3 and 12-2 in the CAA. Charleston remains tied for first in the league with Hofstra.

Hampton started the contest on a 10-0 run as the initial whistle was not blown until nearly four minutes into the first half. The Cougars struggled to find the rim while the Pirates seemed to not be able to miss.

A Reyne Smith three with eight minutes remaining in the half helped cut the Pirate advantage to 10 at 27-17 before a Pat Robinson III old-fashioned three-point brought Charleston within seven. The Cougars went on a 20-4 highlighted by three straight Robinson III triples to take their first lead of the game at 32-31 with five minutes left in the half.

Robinson III had already surpassed his season-high of 19 points by the half to led Charleston with 25. The Cougars came back from down 15 points and enter the locker room up 43-41.

Charleston started the second half on a 13-2 run and never looked back, shooting nearly 50% from the field.

Key Cougars

  • Robinson III recorded a game-high 30 points. He set his previous season-high of 19 points vs. Hampton at home on December 29. The graduate student grabbed five rebounds.
  • Ryan Larson contributed 17 points followed by Ben Burnham with 13. Larson also added six assists.

Game Notes

  • Each team’s largest lead of the game was 15 points with Hampton leading 27-12 in the first and Charleston leading 75-60 in the second.
  • Charleston outrebounded Hampton 40-31 and dished out nine more assists than the Pirates.

Up Next

  • Charleston will have quick turnaround as they prepare to host Northeastern on Monday, February 13 at TD Arena. Action is set for 7:00 p.m.
  • Fans are encouraged to wear pink and celebrate Valentines Day a day early with “I Love Our City Night.”
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

