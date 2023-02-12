February’s lack snowfall in the Pioneer Valley

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – So far this winter, the Pioneer Valley hasn’t seen a lot of the white stuff. Snow has been in a big deficit not just for the start of February but for the entire 2022-2023 winter season. Wind Advisory with gusts up to 50MPH in Massachusetts amid temperatures in the 50s
For the month of February, we have not even seen a dusting, our monthly total as of February 11th is 0.0″ and our average snowfall for February is 12.9″. So far, this season we have only picked up 10.8″ at Westover Airbase in Chicopee. Our average snowfall for the season in the valley is 49.5″ which puts us at a 38.7″ deficit.
Looking ahead, there isn't much when it comes to the chances for snow in the Pioneer Valley.
