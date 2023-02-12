Open in App
Fairfax, VA
WPRI 12 News

George Mason secures 75-67 victory over Rhode Island

By ASSOCIATED PRESS,

9 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro’s 27 points helped George Mason defeat Rhode Island 75-67 on Saturday.

Oduro also contributed six rebounds for the Patriots (14-12, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Davonte Gaines scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Ronald Polite finished with 15 points and nine assists.

Jalen Carey finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Rams (8-16, 4-8). Brayon Freeman added 11 points and two steals for Rhode Island. Alex Tchikou also had 10 points.

George Mason took the lead with 2:16 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-33 at halftime, with Oduro racking up 15 points. George Mason outscored Rhode Island by five points in the final half, while Oduro led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

