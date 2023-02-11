Duke Falls to UVA After Controversial No-Call Forces OT

The debated play occurred on the Blue Devils’ final possession in regulation.

A tight battle of ACC foes between Duke and Virginia featured a bit of controversy on Saturday after the matchup went into overtime following a questionable no-call on the last play of regulation.

With 1.2 seconds remaining on the clock and the game tied, 58–58, Duke freshman center Kyle Filipowski secured an inbounds pass and immediately drove to the basket. As he drove to the rim, Filipowski’s shot was contested from behind by UVA junior freshman guard Ryan Dunn and at the rim by guard Reece Beekman.

Initially, the play resulted in a foul on Beekman, which would’ve sent Filipowski to the line for a pair of potentially game-winning free throws. The officials would ultimately overturn the call after determining Beekman’s contest resulted in a blocked shot as time expired, despite the replay appearing to show Filipowski being hit by at least one Cavaliers player in the air with time on the clock.

Following the controversial overturn, the Duke men’s basketball Twitter account shared an obviously stunned response to the moment.

Virginia would go on to defeat Duke, 69–62, to improve to 19–4 on the season with a 11–3 mark in ACC play. The Cavaliers were led in scoring by senior guard Armaan Franklin’s 23 game-high points, with backcourt mate senior Kihei Clark chipping in 16 points.

As for the Blue Devils, the loss dropped first-year coach Jon Scheyer’s squad to 17–8 with a 8–6 conference record. Junior guard Jeremy Roach led the team with 16 points while freshman guard Tyrese Proctor added 14 points. Filipowski finished the game with zero points on 0-of-6 shooting for his first scoreless game of the season.

Shortly after the game’s final buzzer, many within the college basketball world took to social media to react to the no-call on what appeared to be an obvious foul. Needless to say, most of the reactions were from viewers voicing their disappointment on a play that could’ve drastically impacted both teams seasons with March Madness right around the corner.