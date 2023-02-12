Open in App
Independence, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

HyVee Team of the Week: Truman Girl's Basketball

By Sean McDowell,

9 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — They want to finish the job at one Jackson County high school.

Truman High School’s girls basketball team is on a hot streak, one that could deliver the school’s first state title since 1981. The Patriots (22-1) historic season is only getting better, as witnessed in their current 11-game win streak.

HyVee Team of the Week: Blue Valley North Girl’s basketball

Coach Jim Page’s seven seniors have climbed to number two in the current MSHSAA Class 6 rankings. The strong-shooting Patriots are averaging 62.1 points per game, and they’re anxious to outlive last season’s defeat in the state quarterfinals against Kickapoo.

“I think we get everybody’s best shot every night,” Page said.

Page’s club is known for scoring, but the third-year coach believes his team’s defense is to credit, since it’s providing more opportunities to score. The Patriots defense is permitting only 37.2 points per contest.

“We’re a team that if we can get up and down in transition, we are really fun to watch. We’re explosive,” Page said. “When I say — do this. They’re ready. They run to their spots and they know what they’re doing.”

Truman seeks its first state girls basketball championship since 1981. This team’s leaders believe this year is their turn to smile.

“We try to focus on each other’s abilities and how to help each other score. Playing defense, and just knowing everybody’s big achievements,” Taliyah Scott, Patriots shooting guard, said.

“I want people to know that we’re here to win every game. We work hard every practice,: Urya Williams, Patriots point guard, said. “I want people to know we’re not the underdogs anymore. We’re coming for everything.”

HyVee Team of the Week: Pleasant Hill High School wrestlers

42 years of unfinished business remains at stake. That’s how long it’s been since Truman has taken Missouri’s brightest basketball trophy. By the time this season’s tale is told, the Patriots will have placed three more thousand-point scorers in their history books.

Truman has only four games remaining in its regular season, the next of which is a home game against North Kansas City on Thursday.

