Megan Fox Wore A Corseted Gown With Sheer Panels Inspired By 'Romeo And Juliet' To The Grammys

Megan Fox stole the show as she graced the 2023 Grammys red carpet in a romantic, corseted white Zuhair Murad gown!

The Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, stunned in the low-cut, curve-hugging, floor-length piece with sultry, sheer paneling and intricately beaded gemstone detailing on the bodice. Fox flaunted her incredible figure, toned arms and signature gothic glam style in the frock from the Lebanese fashion label’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection.

Megan Fox Rocks Romantic, Beaded White Zuhair Murad Gown To 65th Annual Grammy Awards

To complete her look, the Transformers actress stepped out in Santoni white double buckle platform sandals and accessorized her get-up with shimmering silver rings from celeb-fave brand, Lorraine Schwartz and dangly, eye-catching earrings.

The mom of three wore her shiny long black tresses down, parted in the center and styled into sleek, elegant and loose waves (giving us major Old Hollywood vibes). As for makeup, the New Girl star went for a classic black liner cat-eye, sky-high lashes, rosy, dewy blush and a glossy pink lip to top it all off.



Fox accompanied her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) to the awards ceremony, and he rocked a glittery silver suit with statement jewelry. Baker, 32, was nominated for the ‘Best Rock Album’ award for his 2022 album Mainstream Sellout (although the trophy went to Ozzy Osbourne for his latest LP, Patient Number 9 ).



The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles alum uploaded a photo collection post for her 20.7 million followers and included shots of her get-up and sweet photos with her beau. In her caption, she wrote, “Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination.”



To Baker, she added, “You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you. Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award.”

Fox sweetly went on, “Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever.”

Fan Reactions To Fox’s Look

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of Fox’s breathtaking gown, with one fan writing, “Megan you always slay!” and another adding, “you look so stunning in this dress wow!” Someone else added, “I’m crying. This is beautiful. This is love. Thank you for everything Megan” as one other fan replied, “she’s such an angel in white!” Others dubbed her a style icon, and we have to agree!