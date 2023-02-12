Recap: Kansas State basketball fumbles down the stretch in 71-63 loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — What should have been a golden opportunity to pick up a road victory against the last-place team in the Big 12, instead turned into a bitter defeat Saturday night for Kansas State.

Texas Tech, which never trailed in the second half, closed the game on a 9-2 run to hold off the Wildcats, 71-63, at United Supermarkets Arena. It was only the second conference win for the Red Raiders, who improved to 13-12 overall and 2-10 in the league.

After trailing most of the game, K-State (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) had a chance to take the lead inside two minutes to play, but Keyontae Johnson fumbled a pass from Markquis Nowell under the basket, and that was it for the Wildcats.

Tech scored the next 6 points, going up 68-61 with 37.3 seconds left and icing it on two Kevin Obanor free throws.

K-State turned the ball over 23 times in the game.

Nowell led the Wildcats with 18 points, with Desi Sills adding 12 and Nae'Qwan Tomlin 10. But Nowell also turned the ball over seven times. Johnson finished with 9 points, the first time he failed to reach double figures this season, and had five turnovers.

De'Vion Harmon led all scorers with 20 points for Texas Tech, with Lamar Washington adding 13, Jaylon Tyson 11 and Obanor 10.

K-State back within a point for the stretch run

Keyontae Johnson, who has been a nonfactor on offense for K-State most of the night, drills a 3-pointer with 3:57 left to pull the Wildcats within a point at 60-59.

A minute and a half earlier, Texas Tech was up five and shooting free throws, but couldn't stretch the lead.

Wildcats blow chance to take the lead

K-State finally battled back and had a chance to take the lead, trailing by one point, but Markquis Nowell was stripped of the ball and Texas Tech's De'Vion Harmon converted at the other end to put the Red Raiders up 54-51.

The Wildcats have stayed in the game by getting to the foul line, hitting 9 of 11. Cam Carter going to the line for two after the 7:40 media timeout.

Wildcats hanging in despite horrendous shooting

Texas Tech has led by as many as eight points, but K-State is still in this game, trailing 43-39 with 12:04 left. The Wildcats are shooting just 33.3% in the second half, including 1 of 6 from 3, but Tech hasn't been much better (37.5%) and has turned it over four times.

K-State still trails at first media timeout

Kansas State continues to hang in against Texas Tech, but not making a big dent in the Red Raiders' lead.

Tech leads 39-33 with 15:50 left. One positive for the Wildcats, who turned the ball over 14 times in the first half: only one so far in the second, while the Red Raiders have lost it three times.

Tech on a tear to close the first half to lead by 7

Texas Tech closed the first half with a 10-1 run to lead K-State at the break, 33-26.

You don't have to look far to see the main culprit for the Wildcats, who looked out of sync most of the period. Try 14 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, which combined with 34.6% shooting (3 of 12 from three) is no recipe for success.

Tech wasn't much better offensively, hitting 37.5%, but put up six more shots than the Wildcats, thanks to the turnovers.

De'Vion Harmon led the way for Texas Tech in the half with nine points, followed by Lamar Washington with eight and Jaylon Tyson with seven.

Ismael Massoud came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers, and leads the Wildcats with six at the half. Desi Sills added five. It was not a productive half for Markquis Nowell, who had three points on 1 of 9 shooting and turned the ball over three times with just two assists.

Ditto for Keyontae Johnson, who was 2 of 6 from the floor.

Turnover-prone Wildcats still even

Despite 10 turnovers and some dismal shooting, K-State remains tied with Texas Tech at 21-all at the 3:57 mark of the first half.

The Wildcats are shooting just 34.8%, including 3 of 12 on 3-pointers and are 2 of 5 from the free-throw line. But Tech is shooting 30%, and K-State is outrebounding the Red Raiders, 18-13.

Ismael Massoud to the rescue

Kansas State jumps ahead, 17-12, on Ismael Massoud's second 3-pointer and a dunk by Abayomi Iyiola on a nifty pass from Desi Sills.

Texas Tech has missed its last five shots and seven of the last eight.

Wildcats trail at first media timeout

Kansas State hit its first two shots, but has since missed five straight, including four 3-pointers. The Wildcats trail Texas Tech, 5-4, with 15:50 left in the first half.

K-State and Texas Tech getting ready to tip off

Here are the starting lineups for tonight's game.

For Kansas State, Markquis Nowell, David N'Guessan, Cam Carter, Keyontae Johnson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin. For Texas Tech, Kevin Obanor, Jaylon Tyson, De'Vion Harmon and Kerwin Walton.

K-State dressed in lavender tonight.

