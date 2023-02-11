Alpacas and Tacos? Coffee shop hosts unique romantic event

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who knew brunch, alpacas and tacos would work so well? You and a special someone can enjoy some delicious bistec tacos, as well as pet an alpaca, creating a romantic and unforgettable experience.

Local cocktail and coffee shop, Love buzz, in collaboration with Alpaquita Ranch are hosting the event tilted Tacos and Alpacas brunch from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, a social media post by the coffee shop states.

The event is for all ages and tickets are currently on sale for $35 each, the post said. The order of tacos come with cilantro and raw onions.



For more information on the event or tickets, visit Love Buzz or Alpaquita Ranch Facebook page.

