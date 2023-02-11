Open in App
Easthampton, MA
WWLP

Easthampton’s Winterfest takes over the city with attractions for everyone

By Duncan MacLean,

9 days ago

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a beautiful day Saturday beside Nashawannuck Pond as Easthampton residents gathered to celebrate good weather and company for the city’s WinterFest.

Easthampton celebrates Black History Month

The community bonfire was a big hit for smoker’s lovers, but the warm weather did sideline the historic ice-cutting presentation. Near the city building local organizations, students, and businesses gathered to share goods and information. The city set up a booth of its own to get the public’s input on its Community Pollinator Action Plan.

“This is a plan to promote pollinator habitat on public and private land in Easthampton. We’ve talked to so many people today. It’s hard to imagine getting an opportunity to talk to this many people,” said Eli Block, the Assistant Planner for the City of Easthampton.

There was also swing dancing, plenty of music, and even horse carriage rides. Still to come on Saturday night is a performance of classic Grateful Dead tunes from “Mind Left Body” at Abandoned Building Brewing from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

