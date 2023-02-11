Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills gets by Pingry in double-overtime classic

WATCHUNG – For all the resilience The Pingry School’s boys basketball team showed Saturday morning at Watchung Hills, the Warriors kept pace. That’s why No. 7 seed Watchung Hills gets to play Tuesday in the Somerset County Tournament quarterfinals.

Watchung (12-9) will play No. 2 seed and defending county champ Gill St. Bernard’s Tuesday in Peapack after a 86-84 classic double overtime second round win. Enough storylines came attached to fill a half season of games.

No. 10 seed Pingry (12-8) survived the absence of key senior and four-year varsity player Jake Abdi, who left the game with 3:39 remaining in the first period with a knee injury. The Warriors rebounded from 67-61 and 69-63 deficits in the first overtime to force a second. Pingry recovered from losing its leading scorer Trey Maultsby, who fouled out with 1:01 left in the first overtime to push Watchung into another extra session.

“We battled hard, we play hard, we’ve been in this situation before,” said Watchung Hills coach Justin Salton. “We kind of dig ourselves out of a hole that we created. Our guys are resilient. It’s fun when they don’t back down and we’re able to come back.”

Junior guard Aidan Hockmeyer’s three-pointer tied the game at 73-73 with 27 seconds left in the first overtime. Senior guard Aleck Graf’s basket and two free throws by Brayden Kolakowski gave Watchung Hills a 84-80 lead with 12 seconds left in the second overtime.

WHAT’S NEXT

Watchung Hills plays at Gill St. Bernard’s Tuesday in a county quarterfinal. The Warriors were eliminated in a Somerset County Tournament semifinal last season by Rutgers Prep after topping Franklin in the quarterfinals. The Warriors beat both Gill St. Bernard’s and Prep to win the Skyland Conference Blue Pod at the end of the Covid-19-ravaged 2020-21 season. They earned a final berth in ‘19-20, stunning Gill St. Bernard’s in the county semis, but losing two days later to Prep in the final.

The Big Blue closes the regular season this week with games against Delaware Valley and Bernard’s.

STARS OF GAME

Aleck Graf and John Kelly had 24 points apiece and had nine and eight rebounds respectively for Watchung Hills. Freshman Caleb Polanco had a season-high 20 points for Pingry.

PINGRY HUNG TOUGH

The Big Blue’s eight losses have been by a total of 33 points. Pingry coach Jason Murdock said, “We stick together, we grind, but give credit to Watchung Hills, you know they made the shots when they needed to. I think that comes from experience. But when you lose your best rebounder (Abdi) – that’s gonna be a challenge for any team. But we’re right there man. We are battle tested alright. We just gotta keep going and be ready for the next game.”

ABDI’S KNEE INJURY

Jake Abdi will play lacrosse at Oberlin College next season. The severity of his knee injury wasn’t known, but he did return after getting his right knee wrapped in ice to cheer on the Big Blue.

“Jake’s intangible leadership are things that people don’t see - the day-to-day practice, how he handles himself in the classroom,” said coach Jason Murdock.

THEY SAID IT

Watchung Hills coach Justin Salton on Aidan Hockmeyer’s three-pointer to tie the game at 73-73 late in the first overtime.

“We talk about it all the time and over the course of the game – it’s never just one play. It’s all these little plays throughout the game that decide close games whether it’s free throws, turnovers, a big shot here and there. That was an opportunity to hit a big shot and he made it.”