Eastside wrestling's perfect start clears path for record breaking 8th straight state title

COLUMBIA — Complete and utter dominance.

Those words are more than enough to describe Eastside's showing at the 2022-23 SCHSL Class AAAA wrestling duals state championship on Saturday at Dreher High School.

The match started with 126-pound freshman Peyton Schrader setting the tone with a win by major decision, followed by his older brother and two-time individual state champion Colt Schrader taking it up a level at 130 pounds with a pin to push the lead to 10-0.

Fast-forward to the ninth match of the dual and the Eagles still hadn't lost, winning every match from the 126-pound weight class to the 182-pound class, and taking a 40-0 lead.

At the end, Eastside took down the Demons 51-23 to claim its eighth straight SCHSL duals state championship.

"There were three matches that we were looking at that we're going to be kind of on the fence, and starting at 126 was one of them. ... So having having that victory by major decision to kick it off, really got the ball rolling for us," said Eastside coach Jack Kosmicki.

This title sets a new SCHSL record for the most consecutive team championships, making the Eagles' current run the most dominant in state history.

"Dynasties are definitely built one year at a time, and we've been able to get the job done here every year," said Eastside's two-time individual state champion, Ty Tice.

Along with consecutive titles record, the Eagles tied Rock Hill for the most overall team championships with 18, all of which have come since 2000 under Kosmicki.

"It's always brand new because it's always a new team, so you never get used to it. The celebration is always fresh, unique because it is a new bunch of guys, it's a new dynamic, a new pathway, a new journey. The same destination though. That's good," Kosmicki said.

For seniors like Tice, Colt Schrader and his twin brother Lane Schrader, winning wrestling state championships is all they've ever known. As they prepare for the individual state championships, they're grateful to have been part of this program and to have contributed to building a winning foundation for the generations to come.

"It's super special, we've had a bunch of guys that have come before us that have inspired us and we're happy to keep that going," said Colt Schrader. "It's super cool to be a part of something that's this special, that has gone so far back, and that we can continue to pass on."

"It's definitely bittersweet. I don't want it to be over, but if it has to come to an end, I'm glad it ended with us on top," Tice said.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Eastside wrestling's perfect start clears path for record breaking 8th straight state title