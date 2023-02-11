Open in App
NYC food vendor attacked with tire iron in alleged $20K shakedown outside City Hall

By Khristina Narizhnaya, Rich Calder, William Farrington,

9 days ago

A longtime City Hall food-cart vendor was smashed in the legs and back multiple times with a tire iron on Saturday — allegedly by a rival’s enforcer trying to shake him down for $20,000 eyewitnesses said.

Izzad Hassan Suleiman — a 43-year father of three from Queens who has sold hot dogs, kebabs and other fare from a food cart for over a decade in City Hall Park — showed The Post video of the thug speeding onto a public plaza across the street from the Brooklyn Bridge walkway around 8 a.m.

The man was in a white van with a breakfast cart attached, and nearly slammed him, Suleiman charged.

The bespectacled alleged interloper, identified by police as Felix Noel, then hopped out of the truck and ran around the plaza like a madman, video shows.

He waved a yellow tire iron and struck Suleiman at least five times — leaving the vendor screaming in pain on the ground as his wife and kids watched in horror.

Noel, 62, was arrested and charged with assault and menacing, police said. He insisted on going back to his truck and putting on his Salvation Army cap before being escorted away by cops.

Alleged attacker Felix Noel, 62, was arrested by cops over alleged shakedown effort.
Provided
Food vendor Izzad Hassan Suleiman gets medical help after being attacked with a crowbar for allegedly refusing to pay a shakedown artist $20,000.
William Farrington

Suleiman, an Egyptian immigrant from Jersey City, alleged Noel is mere muscle and that the brains behind the attack is a man who has been shaking down food vendors for cash.

He claimed the man shook him down for $40,000 in 2018 and recently returned to demand another $20,000 payment.

“He does this with everybody in the city, we know about this guy,” alleged Suleiman through a translator. “Now he wants more money, but this time we are done with him … This is a busy area, and it makes a lot of money and he wants the area.”

The vendor and his family and friends claim they’ve complained to cops but that the man, whom they likened to the “mafia” and a “kingpin,” has repeatedly been able to skirt the law.

Neither the alleged “kingpin,” nor Noel, could be reached for comment.

The alleged leader is seen in the video trying to stop the attacker from using the tire iron, at least taking it out of his hand on one occasion and putting it back in the truck. However, Noel grew more irate as Suleiman and some of his entourage began taking video of the incident with their smartphones — and attacked the vendor anyway, the clip shows.

An NYPD officer with the tire iron used in the caught-on-video violent attack.
William Farrington
Food-cart veteran Izzad Hassan Suleiman recovers at a local hospital, hours after his tire-iron beatdown by an alleged rival’s thug.
William Farrington

Hours after the incident, Suleiman’s son Hassan, 12, said his dad was taken to a local hospital and could barely walk from the pain on his back and legs. He expected his father to be back on his feet in a few days.

Saturday’s attack draws comparisons to a 2015 Post report about Jewish kosher-food purveyor alleging he was halted from peddling sandwiches piled high with brisket or pastrami from a Holy Rollers cart near Rockefeller Center

