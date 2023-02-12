Dallas Police are investigating death of man whose body was found in vacant lot

Police are investigating the death of Dallas man who was found in a vacant lot on Friday, according to officials.

Dallas police responded to the 300 block of N. Jim Miller Road at around 6:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the body of an unknown adult male at a vacant lot, the preliminary investigation determined.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will assist with identifying the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the identity of the unknown man is urged to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or at kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.