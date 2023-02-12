Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Wright State rolls NKU by 18 for 5th win in last 6 games

By Joey DeBerardino,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sb6jn_0kkUWKir00

DAYTON – The Wright State men’s basketball team used a 22-5 second half run to pull away from visiting Northern Kentucky as the Raiders grabbed an 83-65 win on Senior Night in front of a raucous Nutter Center crowd of over 5,600 on Friday night.

Wright State (16-11, 9-7 Horizon) shot 71 percent in the second half, aided by the second half scoring run, as the Raiders outscored Northern Kentucky (15-11, 10-5 Horizon) 49-34 over the final 20 minutes to break open what had been a three-point game at the half.

Five Raiders scored in double figures in the win, paced by Trey Calvin’s 23 points as he shot 8-of-13 from the floor in 39 minutes of action, while Brandon Noel just missed a double-double with his 18-point, eight rebound effort as he went 7-of-7 from the floor and connected on all four free throws. Noel completed his stat line with three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Andrew Welage and Tim Finke both tallied a pair of three-pointers on the way to 12 points each as they both passed out five assists and Finke grabbed five rebounds. Alex Huibregtse was the final Raider in double digits with 11 points and he dished out a game-best six assists and had five rebounds of his own.

Wright State came out hot, connecting on its first three shots as it jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes while forcing a pair of NKU turnovers. The visitors dug back into the game from there, tying the game for the first of seven times with 8:21 to go in the first half before the Raiders closed the opening 20 minutes with 12 of the final 18 points to take the 34-31 lead into the break.

The Raiders opened the second half on a 6-2 run before the sides again traded baskets over the next eight minutes. An NKU basket with 11:48 to play cut the margin to one before the Raiders rolled off the 22-5 scoring run, connecting on 8-of-10 from the floor – including four three-pointers – while defensively holding the visitors to 2-of-9 shooting over the seven-minute stretch with three turnovers.

Buoyed by the 71 percent second half shooting mark, the Raiders finished the night shooting 58 percent (32-55) from the floor overall, connecting on nine three-pointers (9-22, 41 percent), while defensively Wright State held Northern Kentucky to 36 percent overall (24-66) from the floor as the visitors hit 12 three-pointers (12-34, 35 percent).

Wright State pulled down 28 of its 35 rebounds on the defensive glass while the Raiders passed out 22 assists as a group on the 32 made baskets on the offensive end.

The Raiders look to keep their winning ways going as they head on the road for their final four regular season contests, beginning next Friday night at Cleveland State in another nationally televised game on ESPNU.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dayton, OH newsLocal Dayton, OH
Police: Man shot while playing basketball in Dayton
Dayton, OH6 hours ago
These 2 Ohio cities rank as top party capitals of US
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
Dave Matthews Band to play in Cincinnati for summer tour
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Miamisburg upsets Troy 59-41 in boys hoops sectional play
Miamisburg, OH14 hours ago
Ohio State enters final week of regular season ranked No. 16
Columbus, OH22 hours ago
Ohio State women’s hockey wins regular season conference title for first time
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Wayne holds off Lebanon 63-50 in D-I sectional semi
Lebanon, OH15 hours ago
Ohio State-Michigan take feud on ice at Browns home stadium
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Goo Goo Dolls to play summer concert in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH19 hours ago
‘The Office’ actor to host trivia night in Dayton
Dayton, OH22 hours ago
Family-owned taco shop expands with seventh central Ohio location
Powell, OH22 hours ago
Mardi Gras celebrations around the Miami Valley
Dayton, OH1 day ago
It’s Lent Season: Find your favorite fish fry
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
1 killed in Dayton crash
Dayton, OH20 hours ago
Huber Heights City Schools closed after staff member death
Huber Heights, OH5 hours ago
Firefighter injured in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
Dayton boy in need of second heart transplant, family grateful for community’s support
Dayton, OH19 hours ago
AAA Shares Tips for Aggressive Drivers Awareness Month
Dayton, OH22 hours ago
VIDEO: Fritz and Fiona bond through play fighting
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Where people in Dayton are looking to buy homes
Dayton, OH3 days ago
Police investigating assaults at Springfield school
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Multiple people reported injured after Tipp City crash
Tipp City, OH1 day ago
Police pursuit leads to arrest in Vandalia
Vandalia, OH2 days ago
Battery issue reportedly causes semi fire on I-75 SB
Vandalia, OH1 day ago
Shots fired after argument in Darke County
Union City, OH3 hours ago
Preble County house fire prompts multi-city response
Gratis, OH2 days ago
‘He just opened up, fired and shot him’: Man killed in Dayton shooting
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Alleyway Cafe holds grand opening in Germantown
Germantown, OH1 day ago
Dayton boxing tournament raises money for victims of Turkey earthquakes
Dayton, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy