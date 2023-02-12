Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KHON2

Hawaii alum Marcus Kemp elevated to active roster for Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

By Christian Shimabuku,

9 days ago
It’s official.

Former University of Hawaii standout receiver and Kansas City Chiefs special teams mainstay Marcus Kemp will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kemp was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

Sunday’s Super Bowl will be Kemp’s second time playing in The Big Game but his third Super Bowl experience overall. Kemp was a member of the Chiefs in 2020 but did not play in the game, although he did receive a Super Bowl ring.

Kemp played on special teams and as a receiver in a Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs kicks off at 1:30 p.m. HST and will air live on KHON2.

