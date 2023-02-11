‘The Challenge 38’: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Reveals What Led to Nany’s Knee Injury in the Finals

A few competitors got hurt during The Challenge 38 finals, including Olivia Kaiser, who got medically disqualified. Nany González appeared to have nicked her knee, but it wasn’t clear what had happened. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio clarified how the injury occurred in a recent podcast episode.

Nany González hurt her knee during ‘The Challenge 38’ final

The 100-hour final kicked off with the top four teams cycling over 60 miles to retrieve a code that unlocked a box containing their camping supplies.

Rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutiérrez finished first, only giving them the most time to set up for the night.

Shortly after the next day began, which required the finalists to race through a series of checkpoints, Aneesa Ferreira rolled her ankle when teammate Jordan Wiseley instructed them off the marked trail and through a forest.

Additionally, Olivia and Horacio got medically disqualified during the third checkpoint when her slingshot tangled, resulting in a golf ball getting fired into her face. As she and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio attempted to solve the puzzle in the fourth station, Nany González realized she had injured her knee, leaving Devin Walker and Tori Deal as the healthiest team in the finals.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio explained what happened to Nany’s knee

Following the February 8 episode, Johnny spoke about the multi-day finals with co-star and veteran Aneesa on his podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas .

He revealed that Nany injured her knee during the beginning cycling portion because she took all the resistance off the stationary bicycle. Therefore, her legs were “flying up and down,” according to her ex and teammate, until she completed the necessary mileage.

As a result, Johnny “Bananas” said she strained a ligament in her knee. The seven-time champ and Aneesa discussed how it didn’t matter who finished the cycling portion first; it only determined when you could begin setting up camp.

Even so, the two pointed out that Jordan and Horacio raced each other, and Nany injured her knee. Regardless of her ailment, Nany and Johnny finished the third day in first place, presumably giving them an advantage in the next leg.

Two portions of ‘The Challenge 38’ final cut from the episodes

Johnny “Bananas” also revealed that two stations included in the finals didn’t make the episodes. According to him and Aneesa, the remaining three teams did more than push a car and eat a massive amount of food on Day 3.

He claimed that one portion forced them to take turns squatting inside a box that he described as a picture frame for a combined hour. The time would restart if anyone fell or wasn’t entirely inside the frame.

Related

‘The Challenge 38’: Johnny Bananas Accuses Production of Rigging Challenge Against His Team

Another leg cut from the episodes included the finalists having to hold a large cylinder, similar to the one Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Moriah Jadea held for a minute to re-enter the game for an hour.

Johnny “Bananas” pointed out that the unseen stations were completed after they pushed cars and before the eating portion. Even though he referred to them as “dumb,” the Real World star thinks the extra challenges served to “break us down.” The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.