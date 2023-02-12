Boise recommends denial of project, Ada County Planning and Zoning votes to approve

Ada County Planning & Zoning has recommended approval of a 762-acre planned community near Kuna, despite the city of Boise sending a letter asking for denial of the project.

Boise sent a letter asking for Ada County to reject the Spring Rock Planned Community, citing concerns about water, increased need for Boise’s services, the impact of a police shooting range nearby and the expansion of municipal services and infrastructure into a farmland area. The letter also expressed concern about nonexistent access to transit.

“As the Treasure Valley continues to grow, consideration for the protection of agricultural lands and a commitment to sustainable development patterns is critical for the long-term viability of our region,” the letter said. “We strongly recommend Ada County deny the proposed application on these sensitive lands that are located outside the designated areas of growth.”

They also raised concerns about greenhouse gas emissions and air quality.

The comprehensive plan map and text amendment for the project will now go to the Ada County Commissioners.

The project would include residential homes, townhomes, apartments, commercial areas, parks, and community features. The Ada County Highway District approved internal roadway improvements and the traffic impact study. The development is anticipated to be complete by 2040, so the highway district will require updated traffic impact studies.

The project is located south of Boise and east of Kuna, near the Falcon Crest Golf Course. It will take up a large portion of land between Cloverdale Road, Cole Road, Kuna Road and Hubbard Road.

The Kuna Fire District will provide fire protection. The district and developer have reached a preliminary agreement where the applicant will pre-pay all fire impact fees up front to construct a new fire station. There are similar proposed agreements with the Ada County Sheriff and paramedics. The agreements would need to be finalized.

Ada county staff recommended approval.

“What comes out of it? …A variety of housing types, not just one,” said Dave Yorgason, the applicant. “Which is really critical because we know there’s a significant need in this community for a variety of housing types and this will help meet that need.”

There are other similarly sized communities planned near Spring Rock Subdivision, according to Brent Moore, senior community and regional planner, like Valor and Locale.

Spring Rock plans to have almost 3,000 homes — both for owning and renting. The plan also included over 350,000 square feet of commercial space as well as two elementary schools, on land to be donated to Kuna and West Ada School Districts.

Community feedback was limited, with just a few speaking about the development. One man said he looked forward to buying a home there.

A longtime Kuna resident spoke against the application. Richard Boardman, who said he’s lived in Kuna for 31 years, said some information in the application was outdated, incomplete and inaccurate.

“I am not against the development,” Boardman said. “...But somebody has not done their homework.”

Kuna resident Alan Paio said he was also concerned about the traffic.

The Planning & Zoning commissioners questioned staff about the project, traffic and water and then invited the applicant, Yorgason, back up for his rebuttal. He said the project would not be drilling new wells on the site.

“This is the first step of the process. We’re thrilled to be at this point, because I really have a big vision of making this a beautiful community and something which I will be very proud of for a long period of time,” he said.

Commissioner James Burch said they shouldn’t deny the ability of a property owner to use the land for a logical use because of traffic. He said it was a good plan if requirements were met and the board should give the applicant the opportunity.

“This is the first rung of a tall ladder,” Burch said. “We’re not approving 3,000 housing units. We’re approving the first step. ... Am I happy that some of the developments have taken place? No. Like many people, I wanted to move here and then slam the door so nobody else could come in. That’s not reality.”

Commissioner Ryan Colson said he lived very close to the property and that he loved the concept.

“What I love about what they put in front of us here is they take all people into consideration,” Colson said. “It’s not Avimor (with) your 800 to a million dollar homes….you’re bringing a community all together versus separating them in one full community.”