Pokemon Promo Shares Close Look at the Anime's New Protagonist

Pokemon 's anime is now working its way through a special series to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum, and now the franchise is gearing up to move on to a new set of trainers in full with a new promo giving fans a much closer look at the anime's new main protagonist! It was shockingly announced last year that following Ash Ketchum becoming a world champion with the end of Pokemon Journeys that the anime would be moving on with a new set of trainers starting out their respective journeys from the very beginning . Meaning it will be the first new full anime series without Ash since the franchise's inception.

Pokemon's next anime is still largely a mystery in terms of where it will be taking its two young trainers, Liko and Roy, but the anime has revealed that this new series will be officially kicking off on April 14th overseas . The confirmation of this release date also comes with a new promo that shows off a much closer look at Liko's character design while teasing that her main story for the new series will be focusing on a mysterious pendant that she wears around her neck. Check out the new look at Pokemon's next major hero, Liko, below:

What to Know About Pokemon's Next Anime Series

The next Pokemon anime is now scheduled to kick off this Spring, but has yet to confirm its official title as of this writing . What has been revealed about the new series thus far, however, is that it will feature two new young trainers named Liko and Roy (per their officially dubbed Japanese names as their English language licensed names have yet to be confirmed) who will be traveling together with the three Starter Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield 's Paldea region, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

The new series might be scheduled to air in Japan this April (following the special Ash's grand finale series, Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master ), but its international launch is still very much up in the air . There is a chance it could release later this year depending on the speed of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys ' final episodes on Netflix in the other regions, but we might be looking more at an early 2024 release window for fans outside of Japan.

