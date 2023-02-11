Dodgers sign former All-Star pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their offseason roster work Saturday, reportedly reaching an agreement with former All-Star closer Alex Reyes.

MLB.com’s Juan Toribio, who broke news of the deal, says the one-year contract is worth $1.1 million, with a club option ($3.3 million) for 2024. Incentives could increase the contract’s value up to $10 million.

For all the lucrative contracts the Dodgers hand out, they also have a penchant for finding undervalued players, and Reyes definitely fits the bill. The 28-year-old right-hander was an All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, with 29 saves and a 3.24 ERA. He missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, but Toribio said he’s looked good in his recovery, although he could miss a few months to start the season.

That puts him in position to contribute down the stretch and in the postseason. Once regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, Reyes has battled injuries; he had Tommy John surgery in 2017. When healthy, Reyes still has great stuff.

Baseball fans saluted the Dodgers on finding a potential diamond in the rough.

“A smart, well laid out get by the Dodgers front office! Good price, yet incentive laden to make it a no brainer,” tweeted Brian Bushman.



Juan Toribio, MLB.com

