Fire burns family of four’s 2-story Tri-Cities home

The cause of a fire in a two-story Kennewick house remains under investigation, but the Kennewick Fire Department does not believe it was set intentionally.

Callers to 911 reported seeing flames and smoke through the windows at the front door of the house at about 11 p.m. Friday, according to the fire department.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire burning on the first floor at 4009 W. 20th Ave. and black smoke on the second floor. They extinguished the fire in 20 minutes.

No one was home at the time.

The house could not be immediately occupied because of the extent of the damage. The family of four who lives there have found a temporary place to live, said fire officials.

Benton Fire District 1 and the Pasco Fire Department also responded to the fire. Benton PUD and Cascade Natural Gas provided assistance to make sure conditions were safe for fire crews.