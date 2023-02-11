Open in App
Johnson City, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

Lady Bucs wrap up road trip with win over Mercer, 62-46

By Nick Dugan,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2wdf_0kkUIdN600

MACON, Ga. (WJHL) – ETSU Women’s Basketball held the defending SoCon champions to just 32.1 percent shooting in a convincing 62-46 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Mercer held a slight 13-12 advantage after the first quarter in Macon, but that changed in the second quarter. ETSU started the frame with a 12-0 run and outscored their hosts 21-7 for a 33-20 halftime edge.

The Blue and Gold led by as many as 20 points in the second half, until an 8-0 fourth-quarter run from the Bears. But, that’s as close as the home team would come to touching the ETSU lead for the remainder of the game.

Hawkins County struggling to find bus drivers due to student behavior, certification process

All five of the Bucs’ starters scored at least eight points in the balanced offensive effort. Nevaeh Brown, Kendall Folley and Jakhyia Davis all scored 12 points to led the ETSU offense.

Coach Mock Brown’s crew shot 44.2 percent from the floor and made all ten of the team’s free throws on the afternoon.

Erin Houpt paced the Bears with 13 points.

Saturday afternoon’s victory was ETSU’s first over Mercer since January 2020.

ETSU (19-7, 6-4 SoCon) will put its win streak on the line on Thursday against Wofford. Tip-off from Brooks Gym is slated for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fans helping fuel Lady Bucs’ SoCon run
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Four area squads earn district basketball titles Monday
Elizabethton, TN14 hours ago
Wasps sting King in second half for non-conference win
Bristol, TN14 hours ago
ETSU baseball secures series win over Toledo, 3-2
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Bucs battle but fall at Furman Sunday, 83-79
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Bucs fend off Furman on Senior Day, 66-63
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Bucs set three-point record in thrashing of Wofford
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Former coach, teammate of Mac McClung not surprised by win
Gate City, VA18 hours ago
District title games set in NE Tennessee, Abingdon boys win M7 championship
Jonesborough, TN3 days ago
ETSU baseball tops Toledo in 2023 season opener
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Gate City High School opens new McClung jersey order form
Gate City, VA58 minutes ago
Mac McClung soars to 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest victory
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Fulmer talks about Vols season at the Salvation Army Soup-er Bowl luncheon
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
King University breaks ground on new track and field complex
Bristol, TN4 days ago
ETSU bringing back Annual ‘Festival of Ideas’
Johnson City, TN1 hour ago
Meet the Magnussons – part of a growing Tri-Cities population
Johnson City, TN21 hours ago
Johnson City’s 7 Brew Coffee to host ribbon-cutting Feb. 27
Johnson City, TN22 hours ago
New Miss Johnson City and Miss Historic Jonesborough named after pageant
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
ETSU may need $276 tuition/fee hike next year
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Debris pileup lifts up Kingsport Greenbelt bridge
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Tri-Cities leaders try to keep area’s allure despite quick growth
Jonesborough, TN19 hours ago
Housing demand in Johnson City affecting incoming college graduates
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Simple and Fresh: Yuimaru Kitchen wins Best Sushi
Johnson City, TN20 hours ago
Tuesday Morning closing stores in Kingsport, Johnson City
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Va. man arrested in Georgia following Amber Alert
Marion, VA2 days ago
YWCA of Bristol to host annual prom dress sale
Bristol, TN1 day ago
Hawkins County child with rare genetic disease passes away
Mount Carmel, TN14 hours ago
Veterans Voices: Crown Cutz Academy recruiting veterans looking for a new career
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Boy Scout troop 516 honors fallen firefighters of 1954 tragedy
Hampton, TN2 days ago
NOMINATE: Best Pizza in the Tri-Cities
Johnson City, TN3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy