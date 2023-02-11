Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Review: A Superhero Adventure Brimming with Heart, Humor, and Charm

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur brings the delightful duo of Lunella Lafayette and Devil Dinosaur from Marvel Comics to Disney Channel and Disney+, and it does so in dazzling fashion . The show's visual style and color palette are off the charts, commanding your attention right from the intro, and the characters you meet along the way are brimming with charm, personality, and humor. The show is as much about Lu's family and friends as it is about her and Devil, and in many ways, those relationships form the central foundation of the show. The show's no slouch in superhero action either, with sequences that feel bigger than life and embrace a welcome sense of joy and fun. This has easily become my favorite iteration of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and the sooner these two are in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe, the better off we'll all be.

For those who aren't as familiar with Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the series revolves around a young girl named Lunella who is quite brilliant. In fact, she's so brilliant that she ends up transporting a red T-Rex named Devil to our world, and as you might expect, chaos (oftentimes hilarious chaos) ensues.

(Photo: Marvel)

Lunella is voiced by the talented Diamond White, and White is simply fantastic as the lovable superhero genius. Lunella is quick-witted and known for a sarcastic comeback or two, but that never comes at the expense of the compassion and kindness she so frequently shows to her family and friends. White is stellar in the lead role, imbuing the character with a fun and likable spirit, and the same can be said of the entire voice cast.

This is only magnified when Lu is playing off of Devil Dinosaur or Casey, played by Fred Tatasciore and Life Barer respectively. Despite not speaking actual words in his performance, Tatasciore is still able to communicate the character's feelings and emotions through other means, quickly developing a unique language with Lunella and the audience. Equally as important, though, is Lu's dynamic with Casey, who almost steals every scene she's in. Barer's portrayal is hilarious, and while Casey and Lu generate a bevy of comedic gems, the heart and spark of friendship between them is what stands out most, and it becomes one of the show's core elements rather quickly.

Family also happens to be a cornerstone of the show and Lunella's world in general, and the show utilizes them exceptionally well. They might not be the focal point of every episode, but rarely is there a key decision or event that doesn't somehow involve them directly or their experience and advice. One particular episode deals with Lunella's hair, and amid all the craziness that ensues, a conversation between Lunella, her mother Andria (Sasheer Zamata), and her grandmother Mimi (Alfre Woodard) is the moment that defines the entire episode. The show creates such a genuinely endearing relationship within the family that it's difficult to not want more screen time for them.

Laurence Fishburne was a big proponent of the series hitting the small screen, as he not only voices The Beyonder, but also serves as a producer. Fishburne's passion comes through his performance and he is beyond perfect in the role. It doesn't hurt that the show's concept of The Beyonder is gleefully over the top, giving Fishburne a wide canvas in which to work, including hilarious musical numbers.

All of this is bolstered by the show's striking animation style, a style that takes advantage of its fantastical concept. The action feels larger than life and yet the animation can easily pivot and provide the more poignant moments with their necessary impact and weight. When it's time for humor, the style once again delivers, as the expressiveness of the characters is a perfect conduit to deliver the show's mix of snappy comebacks and whimsical musings, all of which are perfect for all ages.

(Photo: Marvel)

Now, every joke doesn't land, obviously, but those are few and far between. Perhaps my greatest fear regarding the show isn't what it is but what it isn't, and that's another tether and ongoing chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It would be a shame for some to ignore this simply because it doesn't interconnect with what is happening on the MCU side of the equation. That said, I will say that Marvel has successfully adapted two wonderful characters from the comics, and if Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur do hit the big screen one day, this is the version of that dynamic duo that I absolutely want to see.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is an enchanting adventure that wears its heart and charm on its sleeve. The show carves out a corner of the Marvel universe all its own with personality for days and characters that leap off the screen, and any Marvel fan will regret missing out on this one-of-a-kind gem.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiered on Disney Channel and can be watched on Disney NOW right here . The series will also debut on Disney+ on February 15th.

