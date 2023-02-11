Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A family is searching for answers Saturday, more than a week after their sister was mowed down on a busy Wilkes-Barre street and left for dead.

As she fights for her life, police are trying to track down the hit-and-run driver. The victim is hospitalized at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre within eyesight of the hit-and-run scene.

Her family reached out to Eyewitness News for help, and Saturday we met with them to hear their plea.

“Hopefully they have a heart,” said one of the victim’s family members.

Justice.

That’s what the family of 39-year-old Sabrina Williams of Wilkes-Barre is seeking. Police say she was struck by a car and left in the middle of the road.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad. You hit a person and you don’t see if they’re okay, or make sure that they’re okay or anything, that’s sad. It’s gotta be on your conscience,” said Lolita Williams, the victim’s sister.

The hit-and-run happened in the early morning hours of February 2 on Horton Street in South Wilkes-Barre between South Franklin and Regent Streets.

Eyewitness News spoke to several members of her family just before they visited her in the intensive care unit at Geisinger South.

“They’re expecting her to make a recovery but it’s going to be a long road. she sustained a broken arm, a broken pelvis, broken ribs, bladder, spleen, lungs, and kidneys,” Troy Williams, the victim’s brother.

Wilkes-Barre City Police are searching for leads. In the meantime, Williams’ brother Troy is praying for a break in the case to help provide peace for his family.

“At this point, seeing my sister in that bed, they just pretty much left her for dead. To anyone that has any information or knows what happened to my sister, I would just like you to come forward. Like we said, we just want justice for my sister,” Troy Williams added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Duffy with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department and tips can be submitted anonymously to the number 570-208-4118. You can also reach officer Duffy at his email dduffy@wilkes-barre.pa.us.

