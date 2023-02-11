Open in App
San Angelo, TX
2023 Concho Valley girls basketball Bi-District games, sites

By Ryan Compeau,

9 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. —Here is the full list of high school girls basketball games in the Bi-District round that begins on Monday.

Class 6A

Region I

T1 El Paso Pebble Hills vs R2 Central – 1 pm, Monday, February 13th at Fort Stockton HS

Class 3A

Region I

T5 Comfort vs R6 Wall- 7:00 pm, Monday, February 13th at Sonora HIgh School

T6 Merkel vs R5 Brady- 6:30 pm, Monday, February 13th at Winters High School

Class 2A

Region I

F8 Bangs vs W7 Ozona- 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14th at Angelo State

F7 Water Valley vs W8 Roscoe- 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14th at Colorado City High School

T8 Coleman vs R7 Christoval- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 13th at Lake View High School

R8 Miles vs T7 Eldorado- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 13th at Angelo State

Class 2A

Region IV

T29 Mason vs R30 Charlotte- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 13th at Boerne High School

Class 1A

Region II

F12 Santa Anna vs W11 Veribest- 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14th at Ballinger High School

F11 Bronte vs W12 Menard- 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14th at Eden High School

T12 Panther Creek vs R11 Irion County- 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14th at Angelo State

T11 Robert Lee vs R12 Eden- 7:45 pm, Monday, February 13th in Winters

Comments / 0

Community Policy