Davidson’s Black Student Coalition celebrates 50th anniversary

Davidson College’s Black Student Coalition celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday.

Faculty, alumni, and leaders in the coalition celebrated on Davidson’s campus. However, this was not only a time of celebration, but a time of reflection. At today’s reunion past and present members held a panel to discuss where the coalition has been and where it will go.

In addition to the panel, there was a self-guided tour including an exhibition of Black art across Davidson’s campus.

J. Machelle Sweeting, an alumnus, and New York State Supreme Court Justice told Channel 9 how proud she is of the progress made by her former school.

“There were so many cultural differences that I had to contend with as a student here, but I can absolutely say that it’s events such as this,” Sweeting said, the cultural diversity that Davidson now has been instrumental in the development of our students and the development, I would say, of our country and our state, especially for our new generation of leaders”.

