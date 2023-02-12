Open in App
Davidson, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Davidson’s Black Student Coalition celebrates 50th anniversary

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

9 days ago
Davidson College’s Black Student Coalition celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday.

Faculty, alumni, and leaders in the coalition celebrated on Davidson’s campus. However, this was not only a time of celebration, but a time of reflection. At today’s reunion past and present members held a panel to discuss where the coalition has been and where it will go.

In addition to the panel, there was a self-guided tour including an exhibition of Black art across Davidson’s campus.

J. Machelle Sweeting, an alumnus, and New York State Supreme Court Justice told Channel 9 how proud she is of the progress made by her former school.

“There were so many cultural differences that I had to contend with as a student here, but I can absolutely say that it’s events such as this,” Sweeting said, the cultural diversity that Davidson now has been instrumental in the development of our students and the development, I would say, of our country and our state, especially for our new generation of leaders”.

