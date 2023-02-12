LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

It's primetime Saturday night in Ann Arbor, where the No. 18-ranked Indiana Hoosiers take on Michigan in a critical Big Ten game. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated with all the news and views in real time, with opinion and highlights thrown in as well.

8:09 p.m. — A bad shot on a Jalen Hood-Schifino drive, and he misses with his left hand. Michigan misses too, and Trayce Jackson-Davis is fouled with 12.9 seconds to go, for a one-and-one, but he misses, and Michigan rebounds. Calls timeout with 8.3 seconds to go.

8:02 p.m. — Jalen Hood-Schifino gets fouled on a drive and goes to the line for two with 2:58 to go. He makes them both and the Hoosiers are back out in front, 62-61. A pair of wasted possessions on both sides, and Indiana has the lead with 1:12 to go. Mike Woodson calls timeout.

7:57 p.m. — Tamar Bates misses a couple more shots and he's now 0-for-5 on the day. Michigan leads 61-58 with 3:55 to go at our last media timeout. Trey Galloway back in for Bates.

7:49 p.m. — We've hit the under-8 media timeout and Michigan leads by two at 56-54. Indiana just 8-for-19 shooting in the second half (42 percent) and they've missed their last three three-pointers. The Hoosiers have been better at finishing this year. Can they do it again?

7:42 p.m. — A nice run by Indiana and it's a one-point game again. Michigan leads 53-52 with 9:45 to go. Trayce Jackson-Davis with 24, Jalen Hood-Schifino with 17. Indiana then goes ahead on a nice backdoor cut by Trayce, and it's 54-53 Indiana. ... Malik Reneau picks up his fourth foul.

7:34 p.m. — Jalen Hood-Schifino picks up an offensive foul, his third of the game, just before the second media timeout. Michigan leads 51-46 with 11:50 to go. Jalen stays on the floor after the timeout.

7:27 p.m. — Miller Kopp gets burned on an easy drive to the basket by Joey Baker and Michigan goes ahead 49-42. That's happened a lot today. Mike Woodson calls timeout and gives him an earful. Worst defensive game since that early January losing streak.

7:19 p.m. — First media timeout, and Michigan leads 42-40 with 15:53 to go. Nice job by the Hoosiers getting back into this one. Michigan on a 6-0 run now, though, and its 45-40.

7:17 p.m. — Nice start to the second half for Indiana. Jalen Hood-Schifino hits a three and Trayce Jackson-Davis scores twice inside and the Hoosiers get the lead back at 40-39.

HALFTIME STATS: Indiana is just 1-for-2 from three-point range in the first half. Wouldn't mind some more volume out there. Trayce Jackson-Davis with 16 points and six rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino with 10 after a slow start.

6:55 p.m. — Indiana had a chance to cut the lead to two but Tamar Bates missed a layup on a breakaway and then Trayce Jackson-Davis missed the dunk on the follow-up. We get to halftime, with Michigan leading 37-33.

6:52 p.m. — Indiana cuts the lead to four after consecutive dunks by Trayce Jackson-Davis. Michigan coach Juwan Howard calls timeout with 1:22 to go and the Wolverines leading 37-33. Trayce with 16.

6:35 p.m. — Malik Reneau picks up his second foul on an offensive rebound attempt. He'll head to the bench after the under-8 media timeout. Michigan leads 28-21 with 7:28 to go in the first half. Jalen Hood-Schifino back in the game with two fouls.

6:32 p.m. — Bad turnover with Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates not on the same page. That's four turnovers now for Indiana. Michigan lead up to 10 now at 28-21.

6:27 p.m. — Trey Galloway picks up a foul and that's going to be something to watch with Jalen Hood-Schifino already on the bench with two fouls. Michigan leads 22-16 with 10:51 to go.

6:21 p.m. — At the second media timeout now and Michigan leads 21-14 with 11:44 to go in the first half. Malik Reneau, who really needs to stay on the floor today, picks up a ticky-tack foul right before the break.

6:18 p.m. — Jalen Hood-Schifino picks up his second foul at the 12:51 mark and he has to go to the bench. Trey Galloway back in to play the point. It's cases like this where we really miss Xavier Johnson right now.

6:15 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis being Trayce so far. He's got nine points and three rebounds in the first six minutes.

6:10 p.m. — Tough start for Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino. He's 0-for-2 from the field, has a turnover and a silly foul. Needs to step it up for sure. Michigan lead up to 13-6 now after a Hunter Dickinson three.

6:05 p.m. — Indiana gets on the board first with post points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo, but Michigan goes on a run and leads 10-6 at the first media timeout. Wolverines getting some easy looks, which can't happen.

5:55 p.m. ET — Looking for the game? it's on ESPN today. Here's our story on how to watch. CLICK HERE .

5:50 p.m. ET — Jordan Geronimo is back in the starting lineup for Indiana today with Race Thompson out. He's missed some time himself with a calf injury, but appears ready to go. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Miller Kopp, Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino are the other starters

5:40 p.m. ET — Indiana has lost four straight games here at the Crisler Center, not winning in more than seven years. The last victory came on Feb. 2, 2016, the year Indiana won the Big Ten, with an 80-67 win. Guards Yogi Ferrell and Robert Johnson led the way with 17 and 16 points respectively, and freshman OG Anunoby had 11 off the bench.

5:30 p.m. ET —No Race Thompson for Indiana tonight at Michigan. He's being held out for precautionary reasons. He sprained his MCL on Jan. 4 at Iowa and missed two-plus weeks of action. He returned to the lineup on Jan. 22 in the win against Michigan State, and he's played six games since his return. He has played at least 21 minutes in each of the past five games, and is averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds a game.

