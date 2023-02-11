The Golden Knights Swept the Fathers Trip

The Vegas Golden Knights are now 7-0-1 on the annual Fathers Trip.

The annual Fathers Trip could not have come at a better time for the Vegas Golden Knights this season, as the team returned from the All-Star break on a four-game losing streak, its worst of the season.

With their fathers in attendance, the Golden Knights swept their two-game road trip this week and extended their Fathers Trip to 7-0-1 since it began in the franchise's inaugural year.

"I think this is a really important road trip for us," Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith told the media on Friday. "It's nice to do it for the dads. Seems like they had a lot of fun, and when they come and they help us win two games, especially the way we did it, I don't see a Mother's Trip coming in anytime soon."

Smith said the best part of the trip was probably when the dads and the team all had dinner the first night.

"We had a couple guys who met us in Nashville, but the whole group was together for the first time at dinner," he said. "And we're so thankful and grateful for them giving us the opportunity that we have. And to be able to share this type of moment with everyone, it's important for all of us."

Not only did the Golden Knights sweep the road trip, but they did so by a combined score of 10-2.

"I thought we played well both nights and did a lot of things that we've been trying to work on as a group, so it was good to see us get rewarded," said Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel. "And we're just going to try to bring this back home and continue to win."

Vegas will be back home for the first time in three weeks when they face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Game time is set for noon PST, 3 p.m. EST.

