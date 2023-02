Doug Geed visits Peconic, which just might have Long Island's smallest downtown. There, you will find Chronicle Wines.

He also checks out the Suffolk County Historical Society in Riverhead and the new pot pies for sale at the Cooperage Inn.

MORE INFORMATION:

Chronicle Wines

Peconic Lane, Peconic

631-488-0046

Suffolk County Historical Society

West Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-2881

NoFo Pot Pies

Cooperage Inn Restaurant

Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow

631-548-7437