Morganton, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Pregnant Burke County woman shot, killed 1 week before due date, loved ones say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

7 days ago
A woman was shot and killed in a home just south of Morganton last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Friday evening, they found Brandi Deal, 41, shot several times at a home on Clark Loop. Her loved ones told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that Deal was pregnant and expected to have the baby soon. Her due date was about a week away -- on Saturday, Feb. 18.

“They’re cowards. They’re just plain up cowards, that’s all they are,” said Deal’s boyfriend, Richard Buff. “We weren’t expecting for her to get pregnant with her 41 and me 56. We didn’t think she would have kids anymore. But I guess God give it to us for a reason, and God took it.”

ALSO READ: Burke County Sheriff: Man arrested with over $500k in meth in his possession

He’s hoping the person responsible is caught.

When Faherty arrived Monday morning, he could see where someone had fired into the mobile home. Neighbors described hearing gunfire before deputies arrived, and Faherty counted more than a half dozen rounds that had been fired into the home.

Jalen Nichols lives right next door. She said she heard a gunshot and then an hour later saw deputies arrive at the home.

“It’s pretty tragic to have that happen so close to home,” she said. “Especially having two young kids. It’s really scary.”

Sheriff’s deputies have not said whether this was a drive-by shooting, and they have not yet released any motive.

ALSO READ: Passenger shot, killed in car on Billy Graham Parkway, CMPD confirms

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 828-438-5500. The sheriff told Faherty the case is his department’s top priority right now, and every single investigator is working on it.

A reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest, the sheriff said.

Faherty reached out to the district attorney to ask whether someone could also be charged in connection with the unborn child. So far, he has not heard back.

About a year prior, Faherty reported on a separate investigation at the same home. 81-year-old George Smith was reported missing, leading to several searches in that area and a Silver Alert being issued. The sheriff does not know of any connection between the two cases. So far, Smith has not been found.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County)

