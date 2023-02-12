A-K Valley athletes of the week: Highlands’ Katelyn Myers, Cam Reigard

Submitted by Katelyn Myers Highlands’ Katelyn Myers is a member of the 2022-23 basketball team.

Katelyn Myers

Class: Junior

School: Highlands

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Highlands’ girls basketball team earned a fourth straight win Thursday, and junior guard Katelyn Myers led the way, scoring 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, in the 84-42 triumph over Valley in Section 1-4A. On Monday, she had 12 points in a 46-34 victory over Greensburg Salem. Myers is averaging better than 14 points this season. Myers, a first-team all-section selection last year, was the Highlands holiday tournament MVP in December and also set a school record with 10 3-pointers in a game against North Hills earlier this season. Highlands wrapped up the regular season 14-7 overall and 9-3 in section play, good for a tie for second with Knoch.

How did the team play in Thursday’s win over Valley?

I think we played really good. We passed the ball to the open person, and we played good defense.

Did you find yourself open a lot or were you hitting contested 3-point shots?

I was getting open a lot, and my teammates were finding me when I was open.

What does it take to be a good perimeter shooter?

It takes a lot of hard work. For me, I liked to stay after practice and shoot on the gun. It’s consistency and making sure I’m following through. When I get the chance to shoot the ball, I shoot, especially because this season I’ve been face-guarded a lot so when I get an open shot I take it.

What are some things the team is doing well at this point in the season?

Our defense has been better. We’ve been working on it a lot. We’ve been pushing the ball as a team and overall just coming together as a team.

What are your goals for the playoffs?

I think just making a run. With our potential, I think we’ll make a run.

Who is the toughest player you’ve had to guard?

Alayna Rocco (from North Catholic). She’s a really good shooter, she gets to the rim, she does it all.

Have you thought about playing after high school?

Yes, I do want to play basketball in college. I’ve been looking. I’ve been communicating with schools, but I’m not sure where (I want to play) yet.

How did you get started playing basketball?

I started playing basketball in like first grade. I played at Blessed Sacrament.

Do you have a favorite pro player or team?

I like the Lakers. My favorite player is LeBron James.

Who do you think is going to win the Super Bowl?

I think Kansas City. (Because of) Patrick Mahomes.

What is your favorite streaming show?

“Outer Banks” just because the new season is coming out.

What is your favorite home-cooked meal?

Steak.

What is something people might not know about you?

I like to draw and paint.

Do you have a favorite class in school?

I’m actually not in an art class this year. My favorite class this year would have to be Spanish or biology.

Cam Reigard

Class: Junior

School: Highlands

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Junior guard Cam Reigard had 29 points, including eight 3-pointers, in Tuesday’s 96-65 victory over Indiana. He followed that with 15 points in Friday’s 75-60 win over Knoch as Highlands improved to 18-3 overall and 8-2 in Section 1-4A. Reigard, who has 63 3-pointers through 21 games, is averaging 15.2 points, along with 4.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

How did the team play against Knoch on Friday?

I think we played really good together. We played a pretty good team game. That’s what we have to do, especially this late in the season.

You had 29 points and eight 3-pointers in Tuesday’s win over Indiana. What was going well for you?

Just playing basketball; that’s what I love to do. My teammates were picking me up and making it easy for me.

What does it take to be a good perimeter shooter?

Just putting in the hard work, being consistent. Just practicing every day, putting the in the work every day. I perfect my game, work on it a lot, get better each day.

What are some things the team is doing well heading into the playoffs?

Just working hard in practice, being competitive, working together, guys stepping up each day in practice. We lock in, play basketball and just focus on the game.

What are your goals for the playoffs?

To win. Just win and keep moving forward and ultimately get that WPIAL championship.

What is your role on this team?

Being a leader, picking my teammates up, being a good teammate, being a good player, playing good defense and bringing that energy every game, supporting the guys and they support me.

Have you thought about playing in college?

I have talked to a couple college coaches. I haven’t decided yet. The plan is to play in college and see where that takes me.

How did you get started playing basketball?

When I was like 3 all I can remember is going outside and playing. From there I just started loving the game.

Are you involved in any other activities at Highlands?

I also play soccer. I did cross country this fall. It’s tough. It’s hard on the body, but I enjoy playing other sports. It keeps me active.

Who is the toughest player you’ve had to guard?

There’s a lot of good players. I couldn’t name one. Every person I guard, I just try to bring the same energy and lock in on them defensively.

Who do you think is going to win the Super Bowl?

I want the Eagles to win, but I realistically think the Kansas City Chiefs are going to win.

What’s the last movie you saw?

The “Black Panther” movie. It was a good movie. It was pretty fun and pretty cool.

What is your favorite class in school?

Either Algebra or Spanish.

What is your favorite home-cooked meal?

Pizza, of course.

What is something people might not know about you?

I love to travel. I’ve been to a lot of countries. I’ve been to 18 different countries — six in Europe, a lot in the Caribbean and also Central America.

