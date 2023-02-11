Open in App
Bowling Green, KY
See more from this location?
ABC News

1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at 'baby box'

By The Associated Press,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTWFg_0kkLsHml00

Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations.

At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.

The child is the 24th in the country to be surrendered at one of more than 130 baby boxes and drawers the organization has established across nine states.

“This baby is healthy. This baby is beautiful. This baby is perfect,” said Kelsey, who added that officials are now looking to place the child in "a forever home."

Gov. Andy Beshear signed a law in 2021 that allows the use of baby boxes for children less than 30 days old. The law requires the boxes to be located at police stations, fire stations or hospitals that are staffed 24 hours a day. It also requires equipping them with a notification system to alert the first responders on site that a child has been placed inside the box.

Kentucky now has 16 baby box locations. The Bowling Green box had been operational for less than two months. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are installed in the exterior wall of a fire station or hospital. An exterior door automatically locks when a newborn is placed inside, and an interior door lets a medical staff member secure the baby from inside the building.

“This child was legally, safely, anonymously and lovingly placed inside of this Safe Haven Baby Box, and that speaks volumes about the parent,” Kelsey said.

Republican state Rep. Nancy Tate, who sponsored the legislation, told WNKY-TV that it's her goal to have at least one box in every Kentucky county.

“It makes my heart full to know how supportive this project is,” Tate said.

___

This story has been corrected to say Nancy Tate is a state representative, not a senator.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
This Is The Best Hotel In Kentucky
Louisville, KY4 days ago
We Now Know Where One Indiana Wawa Will Be Located
Noblesville, IN4 days ago
Small earthquake tracked Thursday morning in southern Illinois
Cairo, IL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 dead, multiple injured in explosion at manufacturing plant
North Ridgeville, OH15 hours ago
Slain MSU student dreamed of becoming a surgeon. But her future was robbed, gov. says
East Lansing, MI1 hour ago
Iowa nurse who adopted patient’s baby is sanctioned by the state
Decorah, IA1 day ago
See Pics of an Underground Missouri Bunker Ready for End of Days
Polo, MO1 day ago
Ohio elementary teacher on leave after parent sent "concerning messages"
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Supreme Court won't upset Arkansas anti-Israel boycott law
Little Rock, AR3 hours ago
Illinois couple reunited with stolen dog in Alabama
Mansfield, IL5 days ago
EPA takes charge of cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH30 minutes ago
Buttigieg urges safety changes after fiery Ohio derailment
East Palestine, OH8 hours ago
TBI: Missing Tennessee woman found safe
Cookeville, TN5 days ago
Several states in the path of massive storm
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
After abuse, death and staffing issues, Iowa nursing homes added to federal watch list
Pleasant Hill, IA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy