I’ve Cooked (And Eaten) Hundreds Of Budget-Friendly Meals As A Food Writer — These Are The 13 I’d Recommend Most Now That Everything's Expensive

Loosely inspired by Indian saag paneer but using coconut milk for added creaminess and roasted tofu for a paneer-like (but cheaper) chew, this recipe makes a lot of food, folks. Like, a "make it on Sunday and devour it for lunch every day of the week" amount — yet I never really get sick of it.

An entire pound of frozen spinach is the real star of the dish, which becomes velvety soft as it braises in a warmly-spiced coconut milk mixture. It also makes this dish astonishingly cheap, since using the fresh stuff would likely cost three times as much, if not more. And if I'm being 100% honest, using fresh spinach doesn't give the same luxuriously soft mouthfeel, either. All this to say, this recipe is why I always keep a bag of frozen spinach in my freezer and a block of tofu in my fridge.

Side note: If tofu isn't your thing, plenty of other cost-effective proteins will work just as nicely. I've tried this recipe with canned chickpeas, lentils, and even shredded rotisserie chicken and have thoroughly enjoyed each and every iteration, so customize away.

Recipe: Creamy Curried Spinach and Tofu