Darren Waller to Aaron Rodgers: 'If You Come, It's Gonna Be Lit'

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is the latest Raider to join in on the recruiting effort for Aaron Rodgers.

Las Vegas Raiders stars Davante Adams, and Josh Jacobs have made it apparent they would like quarterback Aaron Rodgers to join them in Sin City.

Now another Raider has joined in on the pitch to get the four-time MVP to Vegas.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller gave his thoughts on the possibility of Rodgers joining the Silver and Black this week when he attended Jay Glazer's Super Bowl party in Arizona.

"I don't know the logistics, but if he comes, I'd be a happy camper," Waller said, per TMZ Sports .

The former Pro Bowler gave his pitch to Rodgers, highlighting the current talent on the roster.

"I mean you've got a top rusher in the league, Josh Jacobs ... you've got Maxx Crosby, you've got a bunch of dudes who can get it done," Waller said. "And if you come, it's gonna be lit."

The Raiders are looking to fill the void left when they part ways with their longtime franchise quarterback, Derek Carr.

"I mean, it's tough," Waller said. "That's a dude that became one of my friends. He's done a lot of good things. Best quarterback in the history of the franchise. So it's tough to see him go. But I feel like he's got a lot of good things ahead of him, a lot of good days of football left. So I believe in him."

