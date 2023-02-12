Change location
Everyone Wants To Make A Drake Cake
By Steffi Cao,9 days ago
It’s time to do away with the elaborate decorations and photorealistic designs, because TikTok is obsessed with making the Drake Cake.
@doraswildadventure ♬ original sound - 🫀
Canadian rapper Drake himself has become an internet icon over the years, not just because his music regularly goes viral as dance challenges and memes , but also for his positioning in the center of celebrity gossip . He’s been dubbed “BBL Drake” for his supposedly effeminate mannerisms , teased online for his unrequited public passes at other celebrities and voyeuristic behavior towards women, and coined popular phrases like “YOLO.” He’s been made into memeable cookies and Valentine’s Day cards .
The premise of the Drake Cake is simple. You make your best attempt to recreate the Canadian rapper Drake’s 2013 album cover, Nothing Was The Same , on a cake — and the challenge has produced some hilarious and viral results.
@alo.cald
preppy drake cake ☁️✨💙 #drake #preppy #fyp #drakecake #nwts #clean♬ why is this popular - luffy > yo momma
“Why does it look like Andrew Tate 😭😭😭,” one asked under @milliedixonn ’s attempt. “thats not champagne papi thats champagne pepe,” one said in reference to one of Drake’s nicknames.
@vampirejuulpod
Making a drake cake part 2 😭 #drakecake #drake #21canyoudosomethingforme #fyp♬ original sound - 🫀
Creating your own awkward version of Drake has become a part of the challenge, to make it as funny-looking as possible.
@milliedixonn
#drake #drakecake #nothingwasthesame♬ original sound - 🫀
And commenters are joining in on the joke with equally terminally online responses. “drake DUPEEEE ,” one said in the comments . “ I like it Picasso ,” wrote another .
@kendall1421
DRAKE DOOP!!! #fy #4u #manslookingpropershady♬ why is this popular - luffy > yo momma
Professional bakers have even joined in on the trend.
@bakingthursdays
I’m working on my realism 😌 #drake #drakecake #bakingthursdays♬ original sound - 🫀
@dylanlemay ♬ original sound - 🫀
Make a Drake Cake this weekend!
