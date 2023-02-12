Everyone Wants To Make A Drake Cake

It’s time to do away with the elaborate decorations and photorealistic designs, because TikTok is obsessed with making the Drake Cake.

Canadian rapper Drake himself has become an internet icon over the years, not just because his music regularly goes viral as dance challenges and memes , but also for his positioning in the center of celebrity gossip . He’s been dubbed “BBL Drake” for his supposedly effeminate mannerisms , teased online for his unrequited public passes at other celebrities and voyeuristic behavior towards women, and coined popular phrases like “YOLO.” He’s been made into memeable cookies and Valentine’s Day cards .

Prince Williams / WireImage

The premise of the Drake Cake is simple. You make your best attempt to recreate the Canadian rapper Drake’s 2013 album cover, Nothing Was The Same , on a cake — and the challenge has produced some hilarious and viral results.

“Why does it look like Andrew Tate 😭😭😭,” one asked under @milliedixonn ’s attempt. “thats not champagne papi thats champagne pepe,” one said in reference to one of Drake’s nicknames.

Creating your own awkward version of Drake has become a part of the challenge, to make it as funny-looking as possible.

And commenters are joining in on the joke with equally terminally online responses. “drake DUPEEEE ,” one said in the comments . “ I like it Picasso ,” wrote another .

Professional bakers have even joined in on the trend.

Make a Drake Cake this weekend!