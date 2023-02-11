Open in App
Jay-Z Reacted To Beyoncé Consistently Losing The Grammy For Album Of The Year: "They Missed The Moment"

By Mychal Thompson,

9 days ago

Jay-Z is still "Drunk in Love" with his wife and her illustrious music career regardless of the big wins and the even bigger losses.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Last Sunday, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter made history when she became the most-awarded Grammy artist at the 65th annual ceremony.

Beyoncé took home her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her seventh album, Renaissance . She officially passed Hungarian-British orchestral and operatic conductor, Georg Solti, who held the record with 31 wins.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

But, despite this great accomplishment, the night quickly turned sour when she lost the show's most coveted award (for the fourth time). The award for Album of the Year went to Harry Styles 's Harry's House .

Timothy Norris / FilmMagic

Beyoncé has never won album of the year despite being nominated four times. In 2010, I Am...Sasha Fierce lost to Taylor Swift 's Fearless.

I think "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)" basically invented flash mobs and changed the internet forever.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

In 2015, Beyoncé lost to Beck's Morning Phase.

In my opinion, the biggest upset was this loss for her self-titled album, Beyoncé, which literally "changed the game with that digital drop." Beyoncé released the album + visuals on Friday instead of the standard Tuesday release date. Now, Friday is the standard.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

In 2017, Lemonade lost to Adele 's 25 .

Even Adele didn't feel right accepting this award over Beyoncé, so there's that.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

And in 2023, Renaissance lost to Harry's House. It was an upset that Beyoncé's husband almost predicted in his response to her previous upsets during a pre-Grammys interview with Tidal on Feb. 1.

@beyonce / Via youtu.be

"The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal. We just want them to get it right. That’s what we want," Jay-Z told the magazine.

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images

"Obviously, it’s music and it’s all subjective, but you got to be in the ballpark. That’s all we want. We just want them to get it right because we love it so much. We grew up watching Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. Stevie Wonder won three out of four years in a row.*"

*Stevie Wonder earned Album of the Year for Innervisions in 1974, Fulfillingness' First Finale in 1975, and Songs in the Key of Life in 1977.

Timothy Norris / FilmMagic

"Come on, man. They got that shit right. … It was no politics. It was just like everybody knew when Stevie came out, sit down. That’s what we want. Just get it right, because we love it so much. That’s why there’s so much emotion around it. If we didn’t care, there wouldn’t be any emotion."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When Jay-Z experienced his own upset at the Grammys after taking home 0 of 8 nominations for his album 4:44 , he definitely had something to say about it on the following joint album with Beyoncé, The Carters . "In that moment, I was like, 'They missed the opportunity' because people emulate success. In that moment, that album, 4:44 , was a moment for us to say, 'Hip-hop is viewed as a young man’s sport. Now here is this album that could take us into the next sphere.'"

"I feel like they missed the moment. I didn’t feel bad for myself, because I know it’s the Grammys: I probably won some joints I shouldn’t have won and I probably lost some joints I should’ve won. That’s the way it goes, so I actually had a party. I had a great time, staying out until 6 in the morning."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Jay-Z thinks there's some similarity in regard to Beyoncé's biggest losses for her previous albums . "Even with Bey, I felt like they missed the moment. Not just Lemonade ; [also] when Beck won over her [for Album of the Year at the 2015 show]. I was like, 'Oh, y’all missed it.'"

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 53-year-old rapper believes these moments are bigger than just him and Beyoncé, saying, "For the culture, I love this shit so much I want them to get it right. I want to experience those moments when it’s the culmination of when Michael popped off. That moment left an indelible mark on us forever. Or when Lauryn Hill came through and it was Miseducation and she won those joints [five Grammy Awards in 1999]."

"We knew that was her moment. We wanted to witness that moment and celebrate her. She made something that’s going to stand the test of time."

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

Jay-Z ultimately believed Beyoncé deserved Album of the Year for Renaissance, based on what it did for the culture alone. "Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"Every remix is better than the other one. From anybody, we’re just finding these joints out in the street... It’s inspiring creativity... When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album. That has to be Album of the Year. It has to be."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

In the end, Beyoncé didn't win the award (yet again), but still managed to take home four trophies, make music history, and shake the world with the anticipation of her Renaissance World Tour .

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Win or lose, it makes no difference, Beyoncé stops the world.

Young Money / Via data.whicdn.com

"Carry on."

Black History Month is here! Join us from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 (or all year round) and support our content celebrating the culture.

Logan Perrin
