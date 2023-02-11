My Corner, Your Corner: Football is all that matters today

Here it is, Super Bowl Sunday, a day that is as big as Christmas, New Year’s Day and Easter all wrapped up into one.

For many people, nothing else matters today so if it’s your birthday today, it will probably take a back sea t… unless of course if you are an Eagles or Chiefs fan then the day can’t get any bigger.

Thinking back to Super Bowl I, all the excitement of actually crowning the nation’s best football team never had the fervor it displays today.

The money spent on tickets for the game today will run you about $4,000 to $5,000. That’s pretty insane if you ask me.

My late Uncle John Callaio attended quite a few Super Bowls early on. I believe he started to attend the games when Deno’s Bar in Hughestown ran trips to the game from maybe Super Bowl XVIII.

I can’t be certain, but he used to bring back a Super Bowl program booklet for his son, John, and myself. I think I had books from Super Bowl IV to about Super Bowl XII.

Back then; it was only a dollar to purchase one so he was nice enough to buy one for me as well.

I kept those books in pristine condition for many, many years and when eBay came along, I thought, why keep them, I don’t really look at them much and maybe a fan of one of the participating teams would be more interested in having a copy.

The first book I sold was the first one I received, Super Bowl IV. I placed in on eBay for my very first transaction with the online auction and I sat back and for seven days watched the bidding rise.

Eventually, the auction was completed and I sold the book for over $300. I was shocked.

I never auctioned off anything; in fact, I was really surprised I wanted to part with the books to begin with. Not that I’m a hoarder, but once I have possession of something different, I like to hang on to it.

Needless-to-say, I was hooked on auctioning off items and sold a few more until I only had one left.

All in all, I probably made about $1,000 by auctioning off the books. The one book I haven’t parted with is the Super Bowl that Pittston Area’s own Jimmy Cefalo played in Super Bowl XVII for the Miami Dolphins.

He caught the team’s only touchdown that day, a 76-yard reception from Dolphin quarterback David Woodley. As of 2023, going into today’s Super Bowl, he holds the fifth-longest touchdown reception is Super Bowl history. Not too shabby from a kid from Pittston, Pa.

You would think I’d have that Super Bowl book under lock and key, but I don’t. I know it’s around here someplace. I do know I have it in a plastic sleeve. There is one minor tear of about a inch on the front of back cover, I can’t remember.

It makes me wonder how much I could have sold those books for if I didn’t sell them 20 years ago.

I’m not sure if my cousin John held onto his or if he sold them of if he even knows their whereabouts. If he still has them, he probably has a nice windfall on his hands.

I know there will be Super Bowl parties dotted all over Greater Pittston and it’s kind of funny when you drive the streets around her during the game – there is literally zero traffic.

Usually you hear stats on Super Bowl game day when we find out how many wings are consumed that day. Who even knows that and how is the number accumulated?

I pretty much stay home and there are times I don’t even watch the game. In the past, I’ve only watched the halftime entertainment, depending on who it was.

There have been some great halftime shows in the past, well with the exception of the first few Super Bowls when they had college marching bands perform.

Here’s a trivia question for you: name one of the tunes played by the University of Arizona Symphonic March Band?

If you said the William Tell Overture or The Sound of Music, you’d be correct and way better at remembering that than me.

Fun fact: It wasn’t until 1970 when they started using celebrity talent for the shows with stars such as Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton and Broadway’s own Carol Channing.

That’s a pretty far cry from Bruno Mars, U2, Lady Gaga, The Who, Tom Petty, Prince, Springsteen, the Rolling Stones or Paul McCartney.

The halftime shows lengthen halftime and I often wonder if the players like the extra time in the locker room. I’d think a lot would get muscle stiffness and wouldn’t really want to suit up for a second half.

I know from my tennis-playing days, if I took a long break, I wasn’t as sharp as it was when I first went out on the court.

These guys are well-paid, world-class athletes, with a big title on the line, bonus money at stake and a big payday, getting ready for a second half should be doable.

I’ll stick with the Pennsylvania Philadelphia Eagles.

Quote of the week

“Winning is not something; it’s an all the time thing. You don’t win once in a while… you don’t do things right once in a while… you do them right all the time. Winning is a habit. Unfortunately so is losing.” – Vince Lombardi

Thought of the week

“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.” – Vince Lombardi

Bumper sticker

“The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender.” – Vince Lombardi