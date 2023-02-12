Open in App
Nevada State
CNN

Pipelines resume operations after fuel leak that prompted Nevada state of emergency

By Melissa AlonsoRebekah RiessKaylene Chassie,

9 days ago
Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan announced Saturday it has resumed operations after a leak was detected this week in a California gasoline pipeline that supplies...
