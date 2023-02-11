Josh Jacobs Speaks on Winning FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the league's reigning rushing title holder.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was rewarded for his career season at Thursday's NFL Honors, taking home the FedEx Ground Player of the Year Award.

"It's definitely an honor, man," Jacobs said when he joined the "Raiders Podcast Network" on radio row at Super Bowl LVII. "It's definitely a blessing, too, knowing that it's a fan award vote. And, man, just to see that they kind of believed in me and seeing the work that I put in this year has definitely been huge."

As great of an honor as it is, Jacobs has his eyes set on a much bigger goal.

"Honestly, I don't really think about it too much, man," the running back said. "I feel like when you start thinking about it too much, then you're not really focused on what you need to be focused on and at the end of the day. I feel like the only thing that I will really just cherish the most is winning a Super Bowl. And until I get to that point -- if I ever get to that point -- man, all this other stuff is good and is great for your legacy and things like that, but for what it means to me and how I feel about it, it's not so big."

In regard to what Jacobs did differently this past season compared to others, he could only pinpoint one key factor.

"I feel like I learned my body in the fourth year," Jacobs said. "I feel like in every other off-season, I used to overwork myself. This was the year I probably did the least amount of stuff that I've ever did. And I came in feeling good and healthy, and I didn't even have nicks or bruises until like Week 12, Week 13. So I think that was the biggest thing."

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.