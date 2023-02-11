Chef Judy Joo Talks to Melba Wilson About Soul Food, Dream Dinner Guests and More: See Melba’s Country Collard Greens Recipe
9 days ago
Sharing their favorites — in and out of the kitchen! Celebrity chef Judy Joo chatted with restaurateur Melba Wilson about food, famous customers and pairing late-night snacks with her favorite TV shows.
Since opening its doors in 2005, iconic Harlem eatery Melba’s has been a staple in the community — something founder Melba Wilson takes great pride in. “Harlem is to me what the soil is to the earth. It’s where I’m rooted; it’s what nourishes me and allows me to grow,” said the entrepreneur, who strives to make a difference in people’s lives both at home and in the workplace. “My daily intention is to [model] values that help sustain and guide my life: accountability — owning things without making excuses; humility — how your actions can affect others; and gratitude — showing appreciation for others.”
Wilson sat down with Joo to dish on her famed Southern restaurant, her biggest inspirations and her dream dinner guests.
Judy Joo: What does “soul food” mean to you?
Melba Wilson: It’s an energy that permeates more than the soul — it’s a rhythmic dance that never misses a beat.
JJ: February is Black History Month. Who has made the biggest impact in your life?
MW: My grandmother Amelia Pressley Davis, who taught me how to cook simple and use food as a conduit to bring people together for any and all occasions. Another would be my second mom, Ophelia DeVore, who taught me to dream and the power of positive thinking.
